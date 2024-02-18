Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $60.81 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

