Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $326.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65,729 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

