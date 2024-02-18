Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.59 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Request has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and $5.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015908 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,777.65 or 1.00053636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00166224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10675252 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $5,198,848.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

