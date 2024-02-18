RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RH traded down $9.93 on Friday, reaching $265.52. The stock had a trading volume of 310,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.20 and a 200 day moving average of $286.59. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

