Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0021

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $22,373.30 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015852 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,762.56 or 0.99964619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009169 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00165510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

