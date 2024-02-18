Robert W. Baird Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $65.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

