Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $364.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.84.

ACN stock opened at $369.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.98. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

