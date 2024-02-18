Robert W. Baird Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $470,273.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

