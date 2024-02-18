Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,422,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

