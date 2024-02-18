Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 270,128 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.