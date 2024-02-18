Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,419. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

