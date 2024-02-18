Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,252. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

