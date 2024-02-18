Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $201.54. 2,588,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,049. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $202.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.