Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 36.7% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 487,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

DFS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,181. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

