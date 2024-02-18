Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 16,393,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,360,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

