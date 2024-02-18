Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,137 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 420.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,028. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.