Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $43.78 on Friday, reaching $546.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

