Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,263 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.
VCSH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
