Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.89. 5,986,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.