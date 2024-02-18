Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,425 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,935,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

