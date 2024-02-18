Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,893 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 425,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1619 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.