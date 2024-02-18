Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

