Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

