Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $82.00

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

LPX stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

