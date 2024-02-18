Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSRM stock opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46.

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.