Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $238.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

ECL stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

