Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

