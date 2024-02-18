Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.52.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK opened at $349.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $352.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.