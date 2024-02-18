Royal Bank of Canada Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $63.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.28.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 856,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.