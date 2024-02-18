Royal Bank of Canada Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $364.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $379.00 to $364.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.53 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.