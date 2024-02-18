Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$136.96.

RY stock opened at C$131.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$132.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3232498 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

