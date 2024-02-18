Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.55 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006724 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $72.55 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00114931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019927 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48105581 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

