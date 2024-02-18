Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

