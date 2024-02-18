Sagil Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Vitru accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Vitru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 223.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vitru Limited has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.