Sagil Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 405,075 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 405,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Ecopetrol accounts for about 3.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 66.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 1,577,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

