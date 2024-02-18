Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 11% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 568,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 118,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 86.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 194.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

