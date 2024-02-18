Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.20.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.