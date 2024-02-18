Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.20.
SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.
Shares of SRPT stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
