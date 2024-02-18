Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

