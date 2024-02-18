Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,995 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

