Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

