Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,659.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

