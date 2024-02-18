Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,170,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $183,805,000 after buying an additional 874,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 199.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 65,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,348,000 after purchasing an additional 409,177 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

