Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.