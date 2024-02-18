Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $248,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 664,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.10. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.