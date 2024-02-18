Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Increased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 6.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 938,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,217. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
