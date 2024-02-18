Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 765,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,995. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

