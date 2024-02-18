Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STNG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

