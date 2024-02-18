SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 911.60 ($11.51).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 849.40 ($10.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 862.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 787.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -312.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.53).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

