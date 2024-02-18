SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 911.60 ($11.51).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
