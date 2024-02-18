Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 8,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Semantix Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Semantix by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Semantix in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semantix in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

