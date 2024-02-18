SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 475.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,045 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.12% of SentinelOne worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 4,225,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,562. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

